Juarez City.- Relatives of Miguel David Vaquera Cruz saw him for the last time at the beginning of June, then they spread his photograph in various groups created on the social network Facebook to support the search for missing people.

During their search, they learned that Miguel David was murdered in a dark alley behind a kindergarten. His body was found on June 14 of this year, at the intersection of Nochixtlán and Tungsteno streets, in the Luis Olague neighborhood, reported personnel from the District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone, who yesterday announced the identity of the victim.

The cause of death was traumatic brain injury, according to the results of the autopsy performed by forensic doctors.

Juárez recorded 90 murders in June, making it the fourth most violent month of the year so far, according to statistics from the state prosecutor’s office.

They enter the house and kill two

Yesterday, the State Investigation Agency (AEI) responded to a report on Guelatao and 5 de Mayo streets in the Hidalgo neighborhood, where two men were killed and a 29-year-old woman was wounded by a firearm.

The crimes occurred after three hitmen forcibly entered the house where the victims were, reported elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The attack occurred at 00:18 hours when the group fired at those present and killed Carlos Alberto A., 41, and Aarón D., 31, according to a 29-year-old woman who said she was the wife of the former and who had a bullet wound in her right arm.

Twenty-four shell casings of three different calibres were found at the scene, used in the execution of the two men.

At the scene, the ballistic elements and an Italika brand scooter, DS-150 line, model 2022, orange color without license plates, were seized.

He spent weeks in agony

This Wednesday, the death of Noreli Parra Martínez, 23, was also reported. She was shot three weeks ago.

The woman was shot early on June 6 on Isla Jasou and Mauricio Corredor streets in the Chihuahua neighborhood, where she was picked up by Rescue personnel, who took her to the hospital where she died due to hypovolemic shock (bleeding to death).

She was apparently shot by a friend who was taking her home after spending time with her and drinking alcohol.

Beaten to death

Another man was beaten to death this Wednesday and his body was located on a property where a building is being built.

Municipal police officers from the Valle District went to the site located on Independencia Boulevard and Manuel Talamás Camandari Avenue, where the construction site supervisor found a man lying on the ground with blood on his head, reported a SSPM coordinator.

It was shortly before 6:00 a.m. when the report was attended to and upon arriving at the scene the preventive agents realized that the man had traces of blows, in addition to his bruised head, indicated the commanding officer of the Municipal Police.

8-month-old baby dies

Medical personnel from Hospital 35 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported to the ministerial authorities the death of an 8-month-old baby due to a lack of care.

The cause of death was ruled as dehydration, but not due to the heat factor of the weather, but rather due to failure to care for the little girl, said an employee who requested anonymity.

“They practically brought her to die, the girl was in very bad condition,” added the IMSS worker.

The hospital’s Social Work department reported to the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office. Ministerial agents arrived yesterday afternoon and took the baby’s mother to begin the investigations.

#Diary #News #Ciudad #Juárez #Chihuahua #Mexico #World