The Minister of Universities, Manuel Castells, made a tribute to the 140 years of La Vanguardia in his own way, this week in Madrid. It was during the reply to the Minister of Science, Universities and Innovation of the Community of Madrid, Eduardo Sicilia, that he had been ugly to support non-face-to-face exams, because it is rumored that there are cases of fraud and even identity theft. Castells responded resoundingly: “Read serious press, not social networks.”

The minister did not have an attack of nostalgia, but wanted to show that newspapers tend to be closer to the truth than Twitter or Facebook. Especially because newspapers have a story behind that accredits them, a recognizable property and an author who takes responsibility for the text.

Castells’s authority on these matters is evident. His trilogy The Age of Information has been published in 22 languages. Moreover, he continues to collaborate in La Vanguardia, where he writes his opinion articles, because he considers that the press continues to be the best tool to spread ideas.

It was the poet JV Foix who on one occasion published an article in La Publicitat, almost a century ago, where he said that a diary, like a poem, has to be written, arranged and printed with our successors in mind, two centuries from now.

For Foix, each newspaper should be considered as a legacy to eternity so that future generations could understand our way of proceeding. At present, we are so aware of immediacy, that it seems that only the next news in the digital world matters and especially in the networks.

Today the events that occur are analyzed very badly because we do not give them time to settle, to be internalized, to decipher the messages they transmit to us.

The newspaper refuses to die because it is a witness to history: what is written on its pages is better recognized and endures. Newspaper libraries are fewer cemeteries than ever, because we need to refer to them to find out what is happening to us.

Castells, with his appeal to the newspapers, has reminded me of the movie The Shadow of Power, where Russell Crowe, the old paper journalist, and Rachel McAdams, the young editor of the web, investigate a case of corruption of a congressman. When they get to the end of the story, she says: “A piece of news of this importance is better if people read it first in a paper newspaper.” It is the credibility of the brand, which is only given by time and complicity with readers.

Màrius Carol is Editorial Director of the La Vanguardia newspaper in Barcelona.