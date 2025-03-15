Jeff Kinney, creator of the ‘Diario de Greg’, has been sliding that his future editorial would be rethink after publishing the twentieth book of his supervent saga. However, when he has reached the 19 titles with ‘In his sauce’ (Molino), the author has reached … the 300 million copies sold worldwide (more than 4,500,000 of them in Spain).

Becoming part of the select group of child literature authors headed by Jk Rowling with ‘Harry Potter’ is a good acid, and the American writer dissipates any doubt about his continuity. «The truth is that I feel I’m starting. Many comics series last decades. I haven’t even reached twenty years. I have several films for Disney+ on the way and some derived books (‘spin-offs’) planned, ”he tells ABC.

Greg Heffley will continue to star in new stories “while he can maintain a high quality level,” says Kinney, who considers that, in a changing world, “the vignettes are for children one of the few reliable things.” Perhaps that is why, despite the passage of time, neither Heffley nor his companions have aged in these years. «The ironic is that the new book is about Greg’s birthday … but He doesn’t get older», The author jokes about the title that will make the number 20 of the saga, which has just announced in the Anglo -Saxon market (‘Partypoper’English water).

Matías Nieto Koenig





The transcendence of the character he devised in 2007 continues to amaze even his own creator. This was recently verified at Maryland, where Inaugurated a statue From Greg and Kinney could meet followers who went from preteens aged 12 years old to university students from more than 20. «It is very gratifying to see all that variety of readers gathered. It helps me visualize the people to whom my work has reached and motivates me to continue writing for new generations, ”he acknowledges.

It is not strange. Adolescence, with its insecurities and its constant fear of ridicule, crosses all the pages of the series, which dares to address that uncomfortable stage as if it were a comic monologue. «I have always seemed ironic that Greg is telling his life precisely at the most difficult time. The logical thing would be not to record its most pregnant thoughts and actions, but that’s where humor is. The reader knows that Greg will grow someday, but enjoy reading about his life at an awkward moment. ”Says Kinney. And he adds: «I don’t think Greg learns great lessons or goes ahead. Grace is precisely in see him fail … and not learn anything of it ».

And that happens in every corner of the planet. «One of my life’s biggest surprises is that all cUlturas They seem to connect with Greg and his family in the same way. I like to think that my books play a sensitive fiber, or that I have found things that are universally fun for people, ”he says.

After more than fifteen years publishing annual deliveries, Kinney continues to see Heffley as an amplified version of his teenage self, although he confesses that he is increasingly feeling more distance with that stage. The author recognizes that Maintain freshness It is a challenge, but he still has many aspects of adolescence and his surroundings to explore. In ‘In his sauce’, the last title published in Spain and his favorite so far, was inspired by the classic family holidays, with more people than in a house and chaotic situations that are as universal as hilarious.

Another of the great keys to his Success is its formathalfway between comics and text that mimics the newspaper of a high school student, in which Kinney was a real pioneer: «I think children need intermediate books. We present exuberant illustrated books at an early age, and then we hope they jump to books with text full of text. Children need a springboard, something that reminds them that reading is fun.

That commitment to the little ones and reading has led him to become one of the more critical voices Against the growing wave of censorship that affects the libraries and schools in the United States, where dozens of titles have been vetoed. «I am outraged what is happening. Born from ignorance and fear. I would never have imagined that something like that could happen in my country, ”he says. “Children, whatever they are, deserve to be reflected in books.”