The sentences make their way onto the paper, illuminating a corridor through which escapes a truth that connects with the deepest part of her adolescent being. Words that slip from within and hurt when they brush against doubts. Anne Frank’s secrets are gathered in 288 pages, divided into six notebooks of various sizes and colours. She wrote them down between 12 June 1942 and 4 August 1944.

Amal’s prayers are not in a notebook, but in the air. She asks God to have mercy, to protect and save her family and friends. They have moved house 13 times since the Israeli army’s offensive began, and the pleas of their prayers implore a way out that will provide them with the relief they so crave. They lack water, electricity, they can hardly find medicine, or food, and because they don’t have one, they have no country, and no place to bury the dead. There is only suffering upon suffering; there is only rice upon rice. The days of Amal, her husband and their four children — Omar, 24; Monjed, 20; Dalia, 18, and Mohamed, 16 — are not reflected on paper, but in the digital images that Spanish translator Kayed Hammad takes from what they manage to put on the table every day.

The first of these stories takes place in Amsterdam during World War II, after the Nazi invasion of the Netherlands, and is a valuable document of the senselessness of the Holocaust. It is one of the most widely read works of non-fiction in the world. The second takes place in Jabalia, near the remains of the Al Shifa hospital, north of Gaza, four months after the war began in the Strip, and is a testimony that journalist Mikel Ayestaran saves from oblivion in his brief interviews. posts diaries. Similarly, food is one of the most relevant situations in their daily lives, one of the few things that still retains some glimmer of hope. The difficulty of finding something to eat and the need to ration it is obvious, which encourages them to explain how it is prepared and even to invoke the emotions it provokes. Like those oranges that Bep once brought to the secret annex: Anne wrote that they reminded her of the summers they spent on the beach. Or that cake that, in the absence of an oven, Amal cooks in a casserole over the wood fire whose aroma takes them back to the days before the war. Memories also feed, and that is why each one of them uses them to season the preparations they most miss. Especially when they appear unexpectedly. In the case of the Frank family, some meat, sweets, chocolate or fresh fruit, and in Jabalia, cans of beans, flour, vine leaves or a box of freekeh, a cereal made from durum wheat that they found in a relative’s abandoned house.

The longing for the foodstuffs one cannot have is common. Ana imagines eating cakes, ice cream or dishes from her favorite restaurant. Amal’s children fantasize about Doritos with barbecue sauce and cheese, and her daughter Dalia, about pasta with bechamel and minced meat, which her mother prepares as she can, putting creativity and dignity in the gaps where the recipe is left orphaned. When one has nothing to protect oneself with, words and food are a trench of resistance. The Frank family celebrates Passover with chicken soup, hard-boiled eggs and sweet bread. The saddest end of Ramadan that Amal remembers is celebrated with sweet and savory Eid cakes.

It is often assumed that where hunger reigns, almost all reflections on the meaning of food are completely irrelevant. But Amal’s efforts disprove this idea: she cooks Palestinian recipes so that family members do not forget who they are.

The stories of Ana and Amal do not end well. Ana’s promising horizon was cut short on the morning of August 4, 1944, when she was arrested along with the rest of her family and friends and was not allowed to return. Amal lost her mother at the beginning of the war and on May 28, 2024, her son Omar. The menu that day was a plate of dates to accompany the mourning.

You can follow EL PAÍS Gastro on Instagram and X.