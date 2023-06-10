Girma, on the way to the world record of the 3,000m obstacles. JEFF PACHOUD (AFP)

If a warm spring night in Paris, a Martian who had just fallen to earth, were to pass by the Charléty stadium, a charming blue track, covered grandstands and very cute stands, and see what was happening there, he would come to the conclusion that what everyone calls Athletics consists of groups of men and women shod in enormous phosphorescent shoes, racing in curious defiance of a green light that chases them and catches up with and overtakes almost all but a few. Few would take the contrary. Well, chance, which never leaves loose ends, as the athlete and poet Jenaro Talens remembers, had guided him on Friday to the most brilliant athletics meeting of the 21st century, at least, and the most conscientious statisticians equate it, in the legendary category, to the Zurich Weltklasse in 1997. In all the races of the Paris stage of the Diamond League, in which more than one lap of the 400m track was given, along with the human hares, LED lights intervened. colors that marked the rhythm requested by the athletes. The green ones marked the world record. Three times the bulbs lost the race in the space of 110 minutes. They fell in the women’s 5,000m and the two miles and the men’s 3,000m hurdles before magnificent athletes (Faith Kipyegon, Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Lamecha Girma), and shoes made of carbon plates, absurdly light foams, which multiply the strength of the feet. footprints of their extraordinary ankles. Around him, thousands of spectators applaud, amazed and restless. What is the value of records? How much is the human factor worth, how much is the technological one?

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, running against the green led. SARAH MEYSSONNIER (REUTERS)

At 8:50 p.m., the Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen took one of the two remaining records from the Kenyan Daniel Komen, who for 26 years had held the best mark in the history of the two miles (a distance, 3,218 meters, at which the international federation does not grant the right to be considered a world record for the best brand). The 7m 54.10s (four seconds less than the Komen mark), of the Norwegian, who has not yet turned 23 and is already the 1,500m Olympic champion and the 5,000m world champion, is equivalent to two consecutive miles of 3m 57.05s each. Only Komen and himself have ever gone below eight minutes, and not even the great Haile Gebrselassie, who also tried in 1997, couldn’t (m 1.08s). And among the geeks, in the networks, they pass each other details of the incredible training of the phenomenal Ingebrigtsen, who a few days before, to prove his good form, ran six 800m in a row, with little rest between each one, with the following times : 2:00, 2:00, 1:55, 1:55, 1:49.5, 1:49.5. “It’s my first outdoor world record,” said Ingebrigtsen, who owns the 1,500m indoor track (3m 30.60s) and who with her step in the 3,000m, officially timed at 7m 24s, also broke the European record of the distance. The pace seemed quite easy to me since I come from 1,500m, but the time surprised me a lot”.

Faith Kipyegon, after breaking her second world record in eight days. JEFF PACHOUD (AFP)

At 9:40 p.m., 50 minutes later, the diminutive Kenyan Faith Kipyegon was enormous as she had become enormous in Florence on June 2 and an exact week after having become the first woman in the Tuscan city to fall below 3.50 in The 1,500m (3m 49.11s) beat the world record of the 5,000m, 14m 5.19s, in the French capital, reducing by more than a second the 14m 6.62s with which the Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey inaugurated the led lights in a big way from the Turia track, in Valencia in the middle of the pandemic, October 2020. And, chance does not exist, it was Gidey herself who pulled Kipyegon the most after the official hares in the last few laps before running dry, see how the green lights ate them and let the Kenyan leave brilliantly, who had already noticed it. “This is not going to stop here, more records will come,” said Florencia Kipyegon, 29, double Olympic and world champion, mother of five-year-old Alyn, eighth of nine children, who trains in Eldoret, in the Rift Valley with Patrick Sang, the coach of the unique marathoner Eliud Kipchoge. So many things and as fast as her father, also an athlete. “I didn’t even think about the world record and I don’t know how I was able to do it,” Kipyegon said. It was the first 5,000m she had run in eight years, the third of her life. “I just focused on not getting hit by the green lights and running relaxed after Gidey, an extraordinary woman.”

And an exact hour later, at 10:40 p.m., the Ethiopian Lamecha Girma, another athlete from the 2000s, like Ingebrigtsen, broke one of the oldest and most expensive records in athletics, that of the 3,000m obstacles, the 7m 53.63s that since August 2004, the Kenyan Stephen Cherono, a Qatari nationalized under the name of Saif Saaeed Shaheen, had kept it. Girma, so fast and committed to the record, as convinced as Kipyegon to achieve it, that he hardly let the second hare act and never felt the threat of the green light bulbs behind him, they were so far away, he set the record at 7m 52.12s. The first Ethiopian to reach the world record in the Kenyan national distance (since Ben Jipcho, the first Kenyan, broke it 50 years ago, in 1973, only the Swede Anders Gärderund and the Moroccan Brahim Boulami, have managed to infiltrate his name a few years on the list that includes seven athletes born in Kenya) already distinguished another world record snatched from a Kenyan (the same Daniel Komen who erased Ingebrigtsen, and who only has the record of the 3,000m in the open air, 7m 20, 67s), the 3,000m indoor track that he achieved in February in Liévin (France), 7m 23.81s achieved with, on his neck, the breath of the Spanish Mo Katir (7m 24.68s, European indoor record since then). A few weeks ago, fearing that he would achieve the record in Morocco, whose most important athlete is the Olympic and world distance champion, the also very tall Soufiane el Bakkali (and Girma is his runner-up), the organizers of the Diamond League of Rabat vetoed their participation.

Although they always won the race, the green lightbulbs also worked their magic to accelerate the British Keely Hodgkinson, 1m 55.77s, national record) in the women’s 800m and seven participants in the men’s 800m who fell below 1m 44s in a very tight finish , seven in 63 hundredths, dominated by the Kenyan Emanuel Wanyonyi (1m 43.27s).

