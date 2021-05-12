The military registration and enlistment office recognized Ilnaz Galyaviev, who organized the shooting at a school in Kazan, fit for service, despite the brain damage. This became known Telegram-channel LIFE SHOT.

According to his data, since 2017, the attacker was registered in the clinic with a diagnosis of encephalopathy (a set of symptoms characterizing brain damage and death of its cells – approx. “Lenta.ru”).

The relatives said that they knew about the illness: after graduating from school, the young man complained of headaches and soon went to the hospital. It is assumed that his condition worsened last summer, at the same time he practically stopped communicating with loved ones and became secretive.

Earlier on May 12, psychiatrist Igor Lazarev said that Galyaviev’s condition, based on his behavior during interrogation, was similar to schizophrenia. According to the specialist, in the speech of the suspect, one can trace a negative attitude towards the mother, which is often manifested in patients with schizophrenia. Also, the doctor thinks, the gunman’s phrases that he realized his mission and considers himself a god, testifies to the systematization of delirium, which has acquired a certain system, structure.

The shooting at school # 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan took place on the morning of May 11. Initially, it was reported that two people were involved in the attack, but later the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) denied this information. As a result, according to the latest data, nine people died, including seven children. More than 20 people were injured.