In Moscow, the famous Russian conductor Yuri Bashmet was urgently hospitalized with COVID-19. We will remind, on the eve it became known about the infection of the 10-year-old son of the convicted actor Mikhail Efremov Boris, in connection with which the whole family was sent to self-isolation.

According to media reports, Bashmet and his wife Natalia developed pneumonia.

Earlier, the Russian Concert Society TASS confirmed the artist’s “coronavirus” diagnosis.

Currently, the couple is in the city hospital number 52. Their condition is assessed as moderate, reports Telegram channel “MK: Breaking News”.

Earlier in the same hospital, the well-known Russian TV presenter Mikhail Borisov died.

