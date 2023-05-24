The psychiatrist’s diagnosis on Adalgisa Gamba talk about a total mental vice. The specialist had been consulted by the judges to try to reach a conclusion in the case of two-year-old boy killed by his mother in Torre del Greco. The expert opinion of the psychiatrist appointed by the court completely excludes the ability to understand and want.

The expert appointed by Court of Assizes of Naples completely excludes the ability to understand and want for the defendant Adalgisa Gamba, defended by the lawyers Salvatore Del Giudice and Michele Coppola.

The mother is accused of killing her two-and-a-half-year-old son, found lifeless in the waters in front of the Torre Del Greco beach, on 2 January 2022. The report was filed a few days ago and it is a shock for everyone. scene.

Adalgisa Gamba is now under treatment, but will be able to stand the trial, as announced by Alfonso Tramontano, the president who ordered the psychiatrist to be questioned. The specialist said that his diagnosis is comparable to that of the doctors of the Pozzuoli prison where she has been detained for a year and a half.

The psychiatrist speaks of a gesture deriving from a distress delusional. Her anguish prompted her to take her son’s life to spare him a life of suffering. In fact, the mother thought that she was suffering from some psychological pathology.

With regard to a message found on the mother’s cell phone, according to the expert, the statement is not attributable to the desire to take the child’s life. The woman had written in a chat: “we remove his pacifier and make him die so he gets rid of the habit”,

Meanwhile, the father’s lawyers have asked to be able to ask the expert questions. The hearing has been set for 9.30 on 20 June.