From striker to captain, from club manager to sporting director today: Marco Di Vaio has “dressed” Bologna in his heart and soul since 2008, apart from the two-year spell played in Joey Saputo’s Montreal. At the end of the month, after Juve and together with the n°1, the CEO Fenucci and the technical director Sartori will start a preparatory meeting for the renewal of the Motta coach until 2025. Anti-Psg. Anti-Inter. Because Thiago (38 points in 24 races) “rocks”.