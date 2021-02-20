The miniature “Dhabi_SAT” satellite will be launched today on board the Signus spacecraft, which was designed and developed by students of Khalifa University, and with the support of Yahsat Space Company, Northrop Grumman and the Emirates Space Agency.

The main mission of the satellite is to provide the opportunity for students to design software models related to control systems, identify trends, employ them and test them. This project was carried out in the Yahsat Space Laboratory at the Khalifa University for Space Technology and Innovation. Control and test by taking pictures with a digital camera that is pointed in specific paths.

The direction-finding algorithms and control systems contribute to enhancing the accuracy of the satellite’s direction finding and its response time to changes in directions compared to other traditional algorithms, while ZebbSat needs much less energy than its counterparts to achieve the target directions. If it succeeds, these algorithms will form A reliable reference that can be used in the field of satellite missions in the future.





