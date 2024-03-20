The beginning of the Easter holidays in some autonomous communities marks this weekend the beginning of the departure operation, with thousands of trips to enjoy these days of rest. In this context, preparing trips well becomes a fundamental aspect to guarantee a safe and smooth journey.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has issued a series of recommendations aimed at travelers, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that the vehicle is in optimal condition before embarking on the trip. The advice includes checking elements such as wheels, brakes, battery and oil level.

The route planning is another vital advice provided by the DGT. Knowing in advance the state of the roads, the work areas and having alternative routes can make a difference in the smoothness of the trip. Tools such as Google Maps and the DGT website are valuable resources for drivers, providing updated information on the state of the roads and allowing stops for rest or refueling to be better organized.

Safety is a very important issue, especially when traveling with children or pets. The DGT reminds us of the need to use child restraint suitable for children and properly secure pets. These measures are not only required by law, but also significantly reduce the risk of serious injury in the event of an accident.

What you have to carry in your car when traveling during Easter to avoid fines



The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) also emphasizes that during this time of year controls are increased, so to avoid being fined it is essential to carry three documents: the Driving License, the Vehicle Circulation Permit and the Technical Vehicle Inspection Card (ITV).

“Carry these 3 documents, original or certified, whenever you drive, as it will be the first thing an agent asks you if you are stopped or involved in an incident,” highlights the DGT on its website, where it recalls that since 2008 it has not It is mandatory to carry the insurance policy or the receipt of the last payment in the car.

This regulation also applies to rental vehicles; Therefore, before starting the journey, it is essential to verify that the rented car has the necessary documentation. The DGT urges drivers to carry out these checks to avoid mishaps and guarantee a smooth trip in accordance with current regulations.