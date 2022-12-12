Citizens must travel to their workplace every day either by public transport or in their own vehicle. There are many who have to get up early enough to go to the office or city where they work. For this reason, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) calls for great caution on the road, since a large number of people must leave every day and in adverse conditions.

With the arrival of the cold, stormy days, foggy days and wet and slippery asphalt follow one another, something that can make driving difficult. The DGT warns that it is very important to drive following traffic regulations and the signs that appear at all times on the road. In addition to paying close attention to the road, make sure you have good vision. According to the DGT, the phrase that is repeated the most after a road accident is “I didn’t see it”.

The moments in which it is easier to suffer an accident



So that neither drivers nor pedestrians suffer accidents, it is very important to pay close attention and follow the signs at all times. If the driver is tired or is under the influence of alcohol or some other drug, there is a greater risk of having an accident. Despite these specific cases, the DGT highlights two times of the day when it is easier to have an accident both as a driver and as a pedestrian. Drivers must remember that pedestrians are the most vulnerable road users, so extreme caution must be exercised.

The DGT warns that the most critical hours for road accidents are at dawn and dusk. According to the DGT, a study carried out by several experts in ophthalmology from the University of Helsinki, almost 24% of road accidents have to do with a failure to observe or loss of visual attention.

Therefore, “the most critical hours” for road accidents are precisely “when the light decreases”, that is, dawn or dusk, said the president of the College of Opticians-Optometrists of the Valencian Community, Andrés Gené. “A low visual capacity limits perceptions, causing an inadequate vision of signs and elements of the road, distractions and miscalculations”, concludes Gené.

To avoid accidents at any time, drivers must drive at the speed indicated by the road at all times. This will help to detect in time any problem on the road or that a pedestrian is going to cross the street. On the other hand, if you drive too fast, the driver may not be able to react in an emergency situation.