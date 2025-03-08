The DGT warns of a new scam: Be careful if you receive this SMS with an alleged fine

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has detected a new wave of SMISHINGa technique used by cybercounts to supplant legitimate entities through the Shipping a SMS. In this case, some citizens are receiving a text message to pay a supposed pending fine. But it is a fraud and you do not have to click, remember traffic in an X publication (formerly Twitter).

High definition cameras, radars and artificial intelligence: the revolution that prepares the DGT on the roads

In the message that users receive on their mobile phone, it is ensured that a “speeding fine” is pending to exceed 30 kilometers per hour in a road. And it is urged to pay 50 euros In a fraudulent link.

In addition, cybercriminals try to make the driver act quickly and not repair the sender or the veracity of the link. “Pay promptly to avoid accumulation”they add. Through the link, they ensure that this fine can be paid, when in reality it is a way to get the victim’s personal and banking data.

“It’s a fraud. If you receive it, ignore it, ”warns the DGT, which also remembers that never notifies sanctions via SMS or emailbut the different fines are always communicated by postal mail or through the Electronic Road Address (DEV), although for the latter it is necessary to register previously.

It is not the first time that cybercounts supplant the identity of the DGT, which warns every so often new waves of scams. In general, when these campaigns intensify, the SMISHINGone of the most common techniques with Phishing and Vishingthat are worth emails and telephone calls respectively.

The DGT implants the new continuous red line: it will be in high risk sections



Scams supplanting the DGT and Aemet

It is not the only cybethafa detected this week. The Civil Guard alerted Tuesday of a fraudulent SMS in which the Aemet is supplanted on the occasion of the weather notices for the rain storm and in which it asked for cyclar in the link to download the application. Same objective: steal private information or carry out an economic position.