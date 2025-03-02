The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) asks drivers to necessarily have to move by road, before embarking on the trip, the weather forecast and the state of the roads, before the Nevada forecast notice in the peninsular north issued by the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet).

The DGT recalls in a statement, that before the snowfalls that are already registered in some points of the Peninsular North and that will increase during Sunday, the vehicles that move after the rest days of the White and Carnival Week, They must carry chains and installed winter tires and extreme caution when traveling with snow.

Traffic asks to take into account that rainfall can affect the circulation of highways and highways, not only to the regional and local roads, so it is “Essential” know the state of the roads. The information is available through several channels, such as informative newsletters in radio stations, on social networks: X, @dgtes and @informacionndgt; on its website www.dgt.es and on phone 011 and in

In turn, from the DGT they remember that before the snowfall it is fundamental leave the left lane on the tracks For the passage of conservation vehicles and quittings, as well as paying attention to the signaling in the informative panels and the indications of the agents of the Civil Guard Traffic Group.

Given the levels of snow, green level signage indicates that You can circulate at 100 km/h on highways and highways and 80 in the rest of the roads; With yellow level, caution is requested and the circulation of trucks and articulated vehicles is prohibited; With red, the bus circulation is also forbidden and the total circulation is prohibited with black.

To guarantee fluidity and road safety, the DGT reports that can restrict the circulation of heavy vehiclesthat of vehicles that do not have winter tires or chains, limit the circulation and prohibit overtaking, cut the total circulation in a preventive way and perform a mandatory monitoring of alternative deviations.

The highways and highways that can be more affected For this meteorological episode are, the A-1 in the provinces of Madrid, Segovia and Burgos; the A-6/AP-6 in the provinces of Madrid and Segovia; the AP-51 in the province of Ávila; the AP-61 in the province of Segovia; The A-2 in the provinces of Guadalajara and Soria and the A-15 in the province of Soria.

Traffic also informs that you have prepared for its operation and activate them, if necessary, the 32 Automated and monitored deviations For truck embolization and maintains permanent contact with the different official entities for the coordination of snowfall actions.