The January slope is a reality. Christmas dinners, gifts, outings, trips… the pockets of Spaniards suffer more during these times, however, the DGT has a series of “tips” so that filling the car's gas tank is not one of the your problems. And you can save up to 500 euros per year by driving efficiently.

According to the agency, between 30 and 50% of a vehicle's consumption depends on the owner's driving style and not so much the type of engine. Furthermore, even with these recommendations you can reduce the level of emissions of your vehicle and extend its useful life much longer.

For example, current engines allow and respond well even if we drive in long gears at very low revolutions with the engine very relieved and consuming the minimum. It is not necessary to speed up the gears, unless we are on a very steep slope. In this sense, he points out that before reaching 50 km/h we should have already engaged fourth or fifth gear.

The DGT recommends driving at a constant speed, without shifting up or down, maintaining a safe distance. This way the engine does not have to catch up, revving over and over again. Accelerations must be done progressively and changes must be made at the right time to take advantage of the best performance of the engine.

Having the air conditioning connected without need means that consumption increases between 10 and 20%. Therefore, it is important to use it when necessary and keep the windows closed on the road. Anything that involves breaking the aerodynamics of a vehicle is inevitably associated with consuming more.

It is common to see cars on the road driving with their roofs loaded to the brim. So in this case it is advisable to use a closed roof trunk or storage box that has an aerodynamic shape. If roof rack tied with octopuses is used, consumption and risk will increase.

Likewise, the appropriate tire pressure must be maintained, always taking into account the load carried by the car. And, according to RACE, driving with a pressure 0.5 bars lower than that recommended by the manufacturer causes consumption to increase by 2% in urban areas and 4% in interurban areas.

They also insist that none of the above advice will work if we do not carry out adequate maintenance of the vehicle or perform an annual tune-up. Likewise, before embarking on a trip it is advisable to consult the DGT website, where you will find real-time information on all types of incidents (detentions, works, rain, alternative itineraries…) that will prevent us from wasting fuel in traffic jams. Furthermore, if our destination is new, the ideal would be to let ourselves be guided by a navigator that will advise us on the best route.