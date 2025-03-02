The General Directorate of Traffic It stipulates that, since its creation in 2006, the points permit system has made driving be considered a loan that the company grants to the driver and that it is not unlimited, that can be lost as a consequence of consecutive misconduct and infractions.

Its main objective is to try to reward positive behaviors and modify those attitudes and behaviors of drivers. It aims to sensitize and raise awareness of the human, economic and social consequences that a traffic accident can be. Thanks to the driving card points system, It is possible to penalize offenders even withdrawing it.

Each driver is associated with an initial points bag in their driving license. Generally, they are usually a total of twelve points, but there are some exceptions. For example, in the case of people who have recently been drawn, that is, the novels, or those people who receive it again after being retired, They will start with eight points.

The infractions subtract points and when a driver reaches zero You cannot drive vehicles of any kind and could even be accompanied by economic sanctions or prison. However, before losing them all, it is possible to carry out a points recovery course to avoid temporary withdrawal. Now, it is also possible to have more than twelve.

In general, drivers start from a 12 -point balance, but the points system rewards good drivers, so that it can get to a total of 15 points. For this, a series of essential requirements have to be met. It is important to keep in mind that those who start from eight points must first reach twelve before the acquisition of the extra three.

To reach the 15 points, it is enough not to commit any infraction that subtracts points For at least three years. If in that period of time no sanction or lack is detected, the driver will obtain two points, so he will be with 14. If after another three years, he continues without fractions, he will be granted one more point reaching the so longed for 15 points.