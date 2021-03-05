The General Directorate of Traffic already has a date to say goodbye to the hazard warning triangles. Until now it was mandatory to always carry them in the car, according to the General Vehicle Regulations, «to guarantee the safety of users » in case of accident or breakdown together with a high visibility reflective vest.

However, the moment of its placement supposes a hazard to drivers. In 2019 there were 117 deaths per run-over after getting out of the vehicle to position the triangles and thus signal the emergency. This is the reason for its withdrawal in the Draft Royal Decree of Road Assistance, that is planned to be Approve at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Although the measure will not take effect until January 2, 2024, When it will be mandatory, drivers will be able to start using the new approved signaling device from April 2021.

What will the new device look like?



The DGT has approved and homologated a new signaling device that will replace the triangles. It’s about the emergency light V16.

From now on, when we suffer a breakdown or an emergency and we are forced to stop our car on the shoulder or on the side of the road, it will not be necessary to put on the reflective vest and leave the vehicle, but it will be enough to put your arm out of the window and put the emergency light on the roof, It will stick like a magnet.

This V16 emergency light looks a lot like the light sirens that the Police carry in their cars and has a visibility in a radius of approximately one kilometer.

This new safety device is powered only by one rechargeable and wireless battery and works in situations where visibility is low or in extreme conditions of storms such as rain or snowfall.

Another difference of the V16 light with the triangles is its possibility of connect via bluetooth to mobile phone to send an emergency message when activated.

How to correctly place the triangles?



As long as it is not approved, we will have to continue using the hazard warning triangles. This is the correct way you should place them:

According to the indications of the DGT in two-way roads one must be placed 50 meters ahead and another 50 meters behind, so that it is visible 100 meters before. Meanwhile in motorways or expressways, as the Chain Port, you only need to place a triangle 50 meters from the car behind.

In the event that there is any type of obstacle or curve, they can bemove the triangles away to make them visible at 100 meters and thus warn the rest of the cars that are circulating that we have stopped.