The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), from his social networks, he has recalled an action that is very frequent among drivers and that, if it is done at high speed, can result in a tragic accident. Like all other traffic signs, they must be respect pedestrian crossings.

For it, especially in towns, it is important to circulate at low speedsWell, we don’t know if a pedestrian will appear to cross the street in a place where it has a right-of-way. A car, or any other element of the road, can make it difficult to see the sidewalk, without us seeing if a person is going to cross.

Loss of points and money

Failure to comply with these regulations may lead to economic fine and, in addition, the loss of points on the card. Perhaps it is not one of the best known fines, but it is important to know that we can be fined for carrying out this action that can be very dangerous, especially for pedestrians. Thus, not respecting the priority of pedestrians can result in an economic sanction of 200 euros and the loss of up to four points on the card.

A small gesture, to slow down or be cautious when approaching a crosswalk, which can save lives. “If you break the rules, you risk losing something much more valuable than money and / or a few points“, recalls the DGT.

On the other hand, an action that can result in the loss of points and financial penalty and that is not very widespread is that of not respecting the safety distance with other vehicles. “The driver always has to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front that allows you to stop without collision“, indicates the traffic regulations.