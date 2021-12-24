A. NOGUEROL The Boat of Avila Friday 24 December 2021, 03:08



The DGT already has

more than thirty procedures This can be done by telephone -060-, Internet -Electronic Headquarters- or by the mobile application -miDGT-, without having to go to the provincial and local Traffic Headquarters. The objective is to continue improving citizen communication with the Administration to make it more convenient, faster and with the same guarantees as if it were in person.

In the Electronic Office you can find and do everything related

with the driver’s license of the holder or his vehicle: request the duplicate of the permit, a temporary withdrawal, the payment of a fine or consult important information related to the DGT. It is accessible in all the official languages ​​of the State (Spanish, Catalan, Basque and Galician) and also in German, English and French.

Numerous procedures

can be done through non-contact channels Traffic: internet, citizen service telephone number and the miDGT application. In addition, certain procedures such as the renewal of the driving license or the definitive cancellation of a vehicle can be carried out directly in collaborating entities.

In addition, during the last semester of the year they have been implemented in the miDGT app

new functionalities such as the possibility to write down a regular driver of a vehicle; identify the driver in the event of a complaint; consult the grade of an exam or request a prior appointment among others.

Looking ahead to next year, work is underway to be able to request from the app

a duplicate of the physical documentation of the vehicle, write down a temporary withdrawal or geolocate the closest centers of interest such as ITVs, driver recognition centers, driving schools or authorized vehicle treatment centers.

The miDGT application allows the driver or owner of a vehicle to carry both the driving license and the rest of the vehicle documentation with full legal validity throughout the national territory. Since its commissioning in March 2020,

the app has almost 5 million downloads. During this time, 10 million accesses to digital driving and circulation permits have been requested, 500,000 updates have been made to contact and address information, 65,000 rates have been acquired through the app or more than 50,000 reports have been generated. of vehicles, among other functionalities.

In addition to the access of citizens to the virtual headquarters through the

Electronic Office, the DGT

has also created a series of specific tools so that companies and other administrations can communicate and develop their work electronically.

These are some: AUES (Computer system for driving schools to process their students’ exams online), SIPP (Information System of Permit for Points for municipalities and entities with competence to sanction in traffic matters) or the computer system for Centers of Recognition of Drivers.