The DGT prepares a revolution that puts the self -schools in Spain

The days of Traditional self -schools in Spain They could be counted. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) It is considering one reform that would radically change the way the driving license is obtained in the country. The idea is simple, but disruptive: allow applicants Learn with non -professional tutorsas family or friends, instead of depending exclusively on self -schools.

The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) drives this proposal with a clear objective: Reduce costs and more flexible training through digital and online methods. If approved, the change will not only affect students, but will completely transform a sector that has operated in the same way for decades.

Spain is more late than other countries

There are already precedents. Countries like France, Italy and Portugal already allow future drivers to practice with non -professional tutorsand the American model has been working under this system for years. The CNMC argues that introducing this possibility in Spain not only would reduce the cost of the driving licensebut would also do the process more accessible to young peoplewho usually have income “below the average.” In addition, in less connected areas, having a vehicle is vital for mobility, so it make access to permission more flexible could have a considerable social impact.

However, the proposal is not limited to allowing family and friends to teach. The CNMC report also raises the need for Modernize the educational system of self -schoolspromoting digital methods and online training.

In a world where practically everything is learned online, from languages ​​to professional skills, road teaching should not be left behind. With this reform, applicants could Study the theory at your pace and manage your procedures directly with the DGTwithout depending on intermediaries.

The sector rises in arms against this proposal

The debate is served and not everyone agrees. The Traditional self -schools have expressed concernarguing that the absence of professional instructors could put road safety at risk. They consider that the training received by non -qualified conductors It would not be enough to ensure that new drivers are prepared to face complex situations on the road. This concern takes relevance if one takes into account that traffic in Spain has increased considerably in recent years, with almost 28 million drivers in 2023, according to statista data.

On the other hand, the CNMC report also suggests simplify the requirements to open a self -school and to exercise as a teacher or director of these centers. According to the agency, the sector is “very regulated” and there is room to introduce changes that make it more accessible and efficient. By more flexible conditions for the opening of new self -schools, would promote competitionwhich could result in an improvement in quality and a price reduction.





As for driving exams, another of the revolutionary proposals that would affect self -schools is that the own students can directly manage their tests with the DGT. Currently, self -schools are responsible for assigning exam dates, which sometimes generates administrative delays and complications. The CNMC defends that “it could be considered to assign the exams to the students instead of the self -schools”, which would mean an advance in terms of transparency and efficiency in the system.

The government is studying carefully

While the Interior Ministry analyzes viability Of these measures, the minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska It has been cautious about it. “We are studying and valuing it, to be able to make a decision,” he said recently. The reform is still under study, but the mere fact that it is being raised has generated an intense debate between defenders of the modernization of the system and defenders of traditional formation.

The ingenious tactic of the Berliners cushions to control the traffic that can cause fatal accidents



The future of self -schools in Spain hangs from a thread. If the DGT decides to implement these reforms, there would be a Radical change in the way of learning to drive. The possibility that friends or family do tutors, combined with the option of online training and direct exam management, would make the process was more flexible and economical. But it would also test the ability to adapt a sector that has operated with very clear and strict rules for decades.