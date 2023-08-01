This week coincides with the return operation for people who are finishing their vacations, and the second phase of the departure operation, for those who are starting their vacation period now.

But additionally, between Tuesday 1 and Sunday 6 August, a new edition of the World Youth Days will be held in Portugal, the largest international meeting of young people with the Pope which, on this occasion, will have the city of Lisbon as its official venue. and will also have events in other Portuguese cities such as Cascais and Fátima.

The meeting, which is expected to bring together more than 1.5 million pilgrims in the Portuguese capital, may mean a significant increase in traffic, especially on land routes between the French and Portuguese borders, as well as on access roads to Lisbon and to the Sanctuary of Fátima, as the outbound routes also coincide with the Special Traffic Operation on August 1 for the summer holidays.

For this reason, in order to guarantee road safety and traffic control on the main highways used by vehicles traveling to WYD throughout the country, whether by private vehicle or collective transport, a Plan has been designed of Specific Mobility in which the agents of the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard will increase the surveillance, control and regulation of traffic in the main and secondary itineraries through which these vehicles travel, monitoring the circulatory flows and providing service to the incidents that may arise.

Specific controls will be established to verify that journeys, especially long-distance ones, are made safely, aimed at guaranteeing both the general condition of the vehicle (tyres, load arrangement, etc.), and informing about the risks of driving without adequate rest.

In addition, ATGC transport specialist agents will carry out specific controls on collective passenger transport on long-distance trips, in order to inspect aspects related to driving and rest times for drivers and vehicle safety conditions.

Bus passengers are reminded of the obligation to wear a seat belt.

From the Traffic Management Centers, drivers will be informed through variable message panels of incidents or the state of traffic on transit itineraries and, where appropriate, alternative itineraries, as well as the status of the different border crossings. The DGT, in coordination with the Portuguese authorities, began Operation Paso Portugal on July 1 to provide coverage for the 250,000 vehicles that circulate through our territory from France to Portugal on vacation throughout the summer.

This specific plan will focus mainly on two phases of the total period, the first of which covers the last days of July and the second, from August 6 to 7, with a progressive reduction of controls on these roads.