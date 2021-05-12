More than 300 people died in 2019 in accidents in which speed was one of the concurrent factors, and present in 23% of fatal accidents. Taking into account these figures, the entry into force of the new speed limits, and following the recommendations of international and European organizations that urge the agencies in charge of road safety in the different countries to monitor that the established speed limits are comply, the DGT has decided to increase speed controls throughout this week.

So much the Civil Guard Traffic GroupAs with the rest of the regional police, they will especially control those sections of risk associated with speed, as well as those points where traffic exceeds the established limit and there is a high accident rate.

Taking into account the preventive nature of the campaign, drivers will be announced the existence of controlsEither through the variable message panels, or through circumstantial vertical signage when the road does not have such panels.

This type of campaign, aimed primarily at raising awareness about the importance of respecting established speed limits, beyond mere punitive work, is still necessary since inappropriate speed has a direct influence, both in the occurrence and in the severity of traffic accidents. Studies show that with driving speeds higher than those established on the roads, the number of accidents and their severity increase exponentially.

Since last day 11 the speed limit on urban roads it is:

• 20 km / h on roads with a single carriageway and sidewalk platform.

• 30 km / h on single lane roads in each direction of travel.

• 50 km / h on roads with two or more lanes in each direction of traffic.

This new measure, widely demanded by municipalities to be able to have a normative umbrella Under which to be able to apply the 30 km / h in their localities, it will reduce by 80% the risk of dying as a result of a run over. It is also a necessary measure given that 82% of those who died in cities in 2019 were vulnerable users, that is, pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.