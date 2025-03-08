In Spain, the last weeks have been marked by a strong temporal with low temperatures and rainfall that have put thousands of people alert. The risk of snow in lower levels has led to the General Directorate of Traffic to launch recommendations for all those drivers who can be surprised by snow Or ice on road.

Prevention is one of the most important factors in the presence of snow and ice, so it is fundamental consult the state of the road before embarking on the trip. Safety concentration and distance are also part of the tips to avoid possible accidents. The DGT advises that “In sliding soil situations, the best thing will always be to circulate with one more march than the situation requires.”

In the event that snow begins to fall when we are already on the road, it is most advisable to try to Find a safe place to stop the car. But if it is too late, the DGT reports the following tips or steps to follow and that will be fundamental to avoid accidents. The first step is to signal the vehicle correctly, it is no longer done with the old triangles, so the emergency light V-16 should now be used.

Cars standing in snow | Istock

It is fundamental, whenever possible, Place the car in the shoulder or on the right margin of the road to leave the passage to emergency vehicles. In addition, if they have, it is advisable to place the chains on the wheels to facilitate the march in the case of continuing when the storm improves. If necessary, the Civil Guard must be notified at 112 to receive help.

The DGT reports: “It doesn’t hurt carry a small shovel in winter If we frequent snowy mountains. A flushhall is essential to remove the ice that accumulates in the car while standing. The list of recommended elements to carry in the trunk in winter and if it is often traveling in the northern half of the peninsula, it is completed with a flashlight, a blanket, snow boots, gloves and some food and drink.