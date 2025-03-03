The DGT implants the new continuous red line on maximum risk roads

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) It has launched a novel measure on several Spanish roads: the introduction of the “continuous red line”, an element that seeks to strengthen road safety and prevent risky behaviors at the wheel.

This signaling, which is deployed along certain sections, acts as a visual notice that the route is going through an area considered of special danger or modification in circulation standards. The idea is that drivers are alerted and adapt their behavior to these conditions.

Improve road safety

The DGT has indicated that the measure responds to the need to modernize road infrastructure, especially in those sectors where incidents or accidents of greater incidence have been recorded. The implementation of the red line in these sections aims to warn motorists about the obligation to extreme precautions and, in some cases, the prohibition of performing overtaking maneuvers. In addition, this new system is already being tested on conventional roads, such as A-355 in Coín, Málagaselected after analyzing sinisterity studies and conductive behavior.

With a simple but shocking design, the red line is clearly distinguished from the rest of existing signs. According to various experts, this characteristic is key to capturing the immediate attention of drivers, reducing the reaction time in potentially dangerous situations.

Sanctions

He Real Automobile Club of Spain (Race) Remember that any continuous line, whether white or red, implies the prohibition of advancing according to the general circulation regulations. Failure to comply with this standard can be penalized with fines of up to 400 euros and the loss of four points in the driving license.

However, beyond the modernization in question, this measure is framed in a set of initiatives aimed at improving road safety. Not only does it seek to prevent accidents, but also modify the behavior of those who conduct. It is expected that, by forcing motorists to become aware of the conditions of the section, a more responsible and careful conduction will be promoted.

This new signage has generated a broad debate between users and specialists, who highlight both their immediacy and their potential to reduce accident rates. Some sectors underline, however, the need to complement the measure with awareness campaigns and greater road education to achieve long -term sustainable results.