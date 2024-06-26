The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, observes an advertisement for the new DGT campaign, this Wednesday at the Traffic headquarters in Madrid. Inside

The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) is going to focus its summer campaign on combating alcohol and drug consumption by drivers. The advertising campaign that will be seen in the media in the coming days changes the profile of the offender. The trinomial young-night-alcohol has been abandoned and this time it has focused on the group of people aged 45 to 54 who consume alcohol at social events, after which they get behind the wheel and can cause accidents. The campaign slogan is significant: “The road doesn’t care how much you have drunk. Only 0 has 0 consequences.”

The television advertisement presented to the media this Wednesday morning captures the moment of a group of friends who are at a meal. One of them, visibly drunk, decides to leave. Another convinces him and gets behind the wheel, but he has also consumed alcohol, which ends in an accident after running a stop sign and not wearing seat belts.

The campaign also includes four radio spots, a graphic advertisement for print media and different pieces for digital media and social networks. The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, presented it this morning at the DGT headquarters together with the Director of Traffic, Pere Navarro, and recalled that alcohol is the second cause of mortality at the wheel, with 29% , only behind distractions (31%) and ahead of speed (23%).

The Minister of the Interior recalled that the typology of people who suffer accidents after drinking alcohol or using drugs has changed. The elderly accident victims and deaths are people between 45 and 54 years old, he said, adding that there is a “tunement” with people who drink alcohol in large quantities during meals. The DGT carried out six million controls last year and hopes to increase them by 400,000 during 2024. “It is a serious problem, one of collective responsibility and our duty is to ensure that anyone who has consumed alcohol does not drive. That is why we are committed to zero zero drinks,” said Grande-Marlaska.

”We want to show the real and personal consequences of prohibited driving behaviors that show contempt for the community and we try to highlight that road safety is a decision, that respecting safety regulations is a conscious choice that must be made every time. drives,” he added.

The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, during the presentation of the summer campaign at the DGT.

The head of the Interior has instructed the DGT to study how drivers who report the presence of alcohol and drug controls through social networks and instant messages could be sanctioned. Until now, they are reported through the Road Safety Protection Law, which classifies this behavior as a serious offense, disturbing the normal development of a public service. But Interior wants to toughen it, because, according to Grande-Marlaska, the person who is notifying the locations of these controls can cause the drunk driver to cause an accident. Some countries, such as Switzerland and France, have already regulated it and included it in their sanctioning regulations. “It is an unsupportive and uncivil practice, because this warning will allow a drunk driver to evade control and cause a serious accident at any other point where innocent citizens may be affected,” the minister highlighted.

One of the measures that the DGT plans to implement is to reduce the blood alcohol limits for professional and novice drivers, which would be reduced from the current 0.15 grams of alcohol per exhaled air to 0.10. This would follow the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO).

From January 1 to June 23, 508 people have lost their lives on Spanish roads, which represents 27 more fatalities and an increase of 6% compared to the same period last year. The DGT launched a shock plan in April, because the number of deaths in those first months of the year had grown by 16%.

The forecasts for this year are that travel during the summer will increase by 0.4%, especially for people who travel through the Peninsula to reach Morocco – known as the Strait Pass – and to travel to Portugal. Specifically, the forecasts are for 45.7 million trips in July and 48.3 in August. During the previous summer, 238 deaths were recorded (3.8 on average per day) and 454 seriously injured.

Motorcycles camouflaged against excesses The General Directorate of Traffic has launched a new system to try to put a stop to the high accident rate among motorists. Last year, 299 motorcyclists lost their lives, which represents one in every four fatalities, despite the fact that this group represents less than 3% of traffic. The Civil Guard plans to launch camouflaged motorcycles in the six autonomous communities with the highest incidence of deaths: Andalusia, the Valencian Community, Galicia, Castilla-León, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands. The camouflaged motorcycles will be driven by an undercover police officer, who will detect any offences committed by motorcyclists. He will report what he has seen by radio and an armed police car will go ahead of him to stop the offending motorcyclist and report him. These devices will intervene above all in the areas where there is usually a higher concentration of these vehicles and, especially, during the weekends, when there is a higher rate of accidents.

