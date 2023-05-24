The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) always insists that the only safe rate is 0.0% since, even with blood alcohol levels within the permitted legal limits, our risk of causing an accident may be increased. So any driver any time or on any roadYou may be subjected to a breathalyzer or drug test.

As a general rule, they are carried out in preventive controls, special campaigns, in accidents or for investigations. In preventive controls, traffic agents detect driving impaired by drugs or alcohol. They can perform one of the tests, or both, at their discretion, depending on the symptoms that the driver presents. They are the most frequent.

During special campaigns, the DGT and the regional and local police periodically launch special campaigns to intensify the control of alcohol and drug use in drivers. Or even random tests can be given. Drivers are chosen at random and the results are used in epidemiological studies of alcohol and drug use.

Likewise, all those involved in an accident can be subjected to alcohol and drug detection on site, also pedestrians and cyclists, as long as their state allows them to be tested. The presence of alcohol and drugs can be the cause of the accident and an aggravating circumstance when establishing the sanctions. In 2020, 23% of drug tests performed after an accident were positive.

alcohol control



DGT







Among the different reasons for carrying out controls, preventive is the most common. When the agents of the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard (AGTC), specifically trained for the detection of drugs, detect symptoms of impaired driving in a driver, they perform the test and inform them about the procedure and the possible consequences of a positive and refusing to take the test. Usually, the breathalyzer test is performed first.

When the breathalyzer is negative, the driver can continue the march. But you can also be subjected to drug control if you have symptoms: «Depressant drugs produce tiredness, apathy, red eyes, and a pasty way of speaking. The more I consume, the more they affect balance and coordination.



drug test



DGT







Instead, substances like cocaine activate, produce nervous behavior and slurred speech,” he explains. Juan Carlos Hernandez, AGTC Sgt. “If they are very affected by drugs, they can be sanctioned through the courts, but most of the sanctions are administrative,” he adds.

Thus, drug tests are carried out on a driver’s saliva sample and detect five different types of drugs, cannabis and cocaine being the most frequent. When the road test confirms the presence of drugs, a confirmatory test in a laboratory is necessary.