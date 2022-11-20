Rain makes driving more dangerous. In these meteorological situations there is a greater probability of having an accident on the road. Therefore, extreme precautions must be taken when the road is wet. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) warns about the so-called skids that the vehicle can suffer when strong storms occur, since if you do not maneuver correctly the consequences can be fatal.

One of the main risks when driving on wet asphalt is that the vehicle has less grip since the grip of the tires decreases and braking is longer. When the rains are more intense, the accumulated water can cause slipping and the humidity can affect the brake pads. Traffic is also alert about the first drops, since mixed with the dust and grease from the asphalt they make the pavement very slippery. All of this added to traffic jams and worse visibility makes driving even more dangerous.

What to do to get out of a skid



When the rain is abundant, the asphalt may not drain sufficiently. In addition, if there are irregularities in the firm, the most common thing is that they form

puddles. In these areas where so much water accumulates, the vehicle can suffer a skid. The DGT recommends that to avoid this dangerous situation, you reduce your speed on rainy days and that your tires are in good condition. In these cases they explain that the first thing you will feel is strong retention and uncontrolled steering. At this time the vehicle can continue straight or start moving. To get out of this skid, they recommend holding the steering wheel firmly and correcting any loss of trajectory as much as possible. It is important that you do not brake or accelerate. If you manage to keep the throttle at full throttle, the wheels will keep turning, the uniform speed will prevent mass transfer and possible skidding.