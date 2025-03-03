The DGT defends the use of effective technology and sanctions to improve road safety

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has announced a commitment determined by the Modernization of road control systemscombining traditional methods with avant -garde solutions. According to the institution, the incorporation of high -definition cameras, radars and systems based on artificial intelligence will significantly improve surveillance and prevent accidents.

Inspection and exemplary sanctions

Within the framework of an international meeting prior to a world summit on road safety, Pere NavarroGeneral Director of Traffic, stressed the importance of having agile and effective sanctioning procedures. “We can make a lot of awareness, a lot of education and many campaigns, but it is essential to monitor and control that the standards are met,” said Navarro, stressing that the speed in the notification of infractions is crucial to generate a deterrent effect between drivers.

“The use of technology It is not an end in itself, but a tool that, together with the work of a specialized police, guarantees that the sanction is applied Effectively and pedagogically, ”he emphasized during his speech. He also highlighted the improvement in administrative processes, stating that “in Spain, the time between the commission of the infraction and the notification has been drastically reduced, which reinforces the exemplary nature of the sanctions.”

The DGT has worked intensely in the optimization of administrative processes to shorten the period between the commission of an infraction and its communication to the offender. This measure not only reinforces the deterrent effect of sanctions, but also guarantees greater transparency and efficiency in road control management.

The role of security forces

Navarro also highlighted the Fundamental role of road security forces. “A traffic police prepared and respected is essential to guarantee compliance with the standards and for the application of sanctions to have a real impact,” he said, emphasizing the work of the Civil Guard Traffic Group and other security forces that contribute to reduce the accidents.

Another prominent aspect in Navarro’s intervention was the Recognition of victims associations and al Active paper of civil society. “The participation of organizations, companies and citizens is key to identifying problems and promoting innovative solutions that improve road safety,” said the general director of Traffic, underlining the importance of incorporating the experiences and demands of those who have suffered the consequences of the accidents.

The DGT concluded reaffirming that Road safety is a shared responsibility that corresponds to all: Administrations, private sector and citizens. Only through the cooperation and implementation of innovative measures can a sustained reduction of accidents on roads be achieved, making prevention a state commitment.