A wet Holy Week has had an impact on road accidents due to two factors: on the one hand, the bad weather conditions and, on the other, the cancellations of some trips, have left a total of 15.4 million trips, a 5.7% less than last year.

According to figures provided by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) Between 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, the time at which the special Easter traffic surveillance and regulation device began, until midnight yesterday, Monday, April 1, a total of 28 people died on Spanish roads. in the 25 fatal traffic accidents recorded on interurban roads.

These are 7 fatalities compared to Easter last year, in a context in which long-distance movements have been reduced by 5.7%. Specifically, during the 10 and a half days of operation, 15.4 million trips have been registered.

By Autonomous Communities: Andalusia is the community that registers the highest number of deaths with 8 fatalities, in addition to being the one that increases the most compared to last year.

They also increase in the Canary Islands, with 3 deaths compared to the 0 that were recorded in Holy Week 2023, and in Castilla y León, with 1 more deaths than last year (5 compared to 4).

In its analysis, the DGT concludes that deaths on highways or highways have increased, with 2 more deaths than in Easter 2023. However, the distribution of deaths on highways/highways compared to conventional roads remains stable (30 /70). By type of accident, deaths from frontal collisions (+2) and rear and multiple collisions (+1) have increased. On the contrary, deaths due to road exits decrease with 17 deaths compared to 25 during Holy Week in 2023.

Nine of those who died this Easter were vulnerable users: 5 motorcyclists, 3 pedestrians and 1 cyclist. The number of deaths in trucks increases (4 compared to 1 in 2023) and the number of deaths in passenger cars decreases (11 compared to 20 in 2023). Furthermore, 7 of the 11 deaths in cars and vans whose use of seat belts is known (6 and 1 respectively) did not use them. This is the highest proportion in the last 10 years, with the exception of 2020.

The group that has recorded the greatest increase in deaths has been those between 55 and 64 years old, with 10 fatalities compared to 2 last year, being, in addition, the age group that represents the highest number of deaths.

In the total for the month of March, 84 fatal accidents have been recorded on the roads in which 96 people have died, 17 more than in the same month of 2023, in a context in which mobility has increased by 4.9% compared to As of March of the previous year, 37.2 million long-distance trips were recorded. During this month, deaths on highways and highways have especially increased.