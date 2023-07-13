The director of the DGT, Pere Navarro, has confirmed this Thursday that in 2024 there will be tolls on Spanish highways. “Next year, by imposition of Brusselswe will have to put tolls, Brussels demands it from us, “he said in an interview on TV3.

Two years ago, ABC announced that the Government a deadline would be given until 2024 to implement the payment model for use on Spanish highways and motorways. This was seen in 2021 in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan that was sent to Brussels.

The Executive then stressed that with this system of tolls on the roads, progress would be made “toward the internalization of external transport costs under the principle of charging the ‘paying user’ user and also of the ‘polluter pays’ principle». Likewise, he added that the intention with this system is to pay for the maintenance of the state highway network.

This Monday, in the face-to-face between Sánchez and Feijóo, the opposition leader reproached the Prime Minister for this measure, although Sánchez did not enter the debate and responded by defending the liberalizations that have been carried out. Regarding this, Navarro has affirmed that this topic should be “an agreement between the two major parties» to avoid, in this way «that it enters the electoral debate». “In the end we all lose out,” he reiterated.

Navarro has stressed that Brussels “demands” this imposition of tolls. “Brussels tells us that the money they are sending us is not for upkeep and maintenance of roads, it is for other things,” he said, adding that “We must put tolls as a requirement if we want to receive more money”.

The General Director of Traffic has assured that he is concerned “conservation and maintenance of roads” and he has once again recalled the need to “remove tolls from the electoral debate”, which he has referred to as “a sensitive issue”.