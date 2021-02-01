The General direction of traffic in 2019 collected more than one million euros a day in fines, according to the BOE published last Friday, January 22, 2021, which includes the annual accounts of the Autonomous Central Traffic Authority of fiscal year 2019. It is the figure that appears in the heading “Other ordinary management income”, which mentions the amount of 374,301,167 euros entered for this concept. You can access the audit published in the BOE by clicking [AQUÍ]

This audit coincides with the figures provided by the general director of the DGT, Pere Navarro, which in November of last year already mentioned that its collection in 2019, after processing 4.6 million fines, amounted to a similar amount, of 386 million euros.

According to the agency, the DGT imposed an average of 12,600 fines per day on the roads under its jurisdiction during 2019, some 525 sanctions per hour, and 68% of them were paid in the voluntary term 20 calendar days from notification.

These data suppose, according to a report prepared by the Association Associated European Motorists, AEA, an increase of almost 10% compared to those formulated in 2018 (4,119,018).

Due to the number of complaints made, the AEA report indicates that two out of three were for speeding (2,933,244 complaints), who are followed in the ranking by not having passed the ITV (507,851); lack insurance (131,504); do not use a seat belt or CRS (121.206) and driving with the presence of alcohol or drugs (112,365).

However, those that increased the most compared to the same period of the previous year were those referring to the inappropriate use of lanes (25.1%); not respecting the safety distance (17.8%); not wearing a seat belt or CRS (13.1%); speeding (13.3) and improper load placement (12.7%). On the contrary, those related to driving with the presence of alcohol and drugs fell (-9.8%); driving with an expired driving license (-18.2%) and driving without insurance (-2.1%).