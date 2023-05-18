Pedestrians and cyclists are the most vulnerable road users. The latter are also a continuous source of controversy, especially due to the existing doubts between cyclists and drivers about the legality or illegality of riding in a peloton. According to traffic regulations, the distance between the cyclist and the vehicle that is going to overtake him will have to be a minimum of 1.5 meters. And this distance applies even if the vehicle has to cross a continuous line to do so.

In theory, overtaking cyclists seems very easy, but in practice it is much more complex because you have to occupy part or even all of the left lane of the road, always in safe conditions, checking that there are no no one is coming from the front and keeping the minimum lateral distance of 1.5 meters between vehicles as an obligation of the one who advancesas explained in this DGT video:

If, on the other hand, we are going to overtake a bike and we find another one facing us, if it is not possible to maintain the minimum lateral separation -1.5 meters-, we will not be able to overtake. The General Traffic Regulations (RGC) thus establishes it (article 85): “It is prohibited to overtake by endangering or hindering cyclists traveling in the opposite direction”. And not only when they occupy the road, but also the shoulder, as underlined by the Road Safety Law.

The cyclists themselves denounce insufficient lateral separation as the most dangerous infraction for them on the road, since if the minimum safety distance is not respected and speed is not reduced, the so-called “sink effect” can occur, which can make you lose control of the bicycle, especially with heavy vehicles.

Article 64 of the General Circulation Regulations indicates that: Bicycle drivers have right of way over motor vehicles when traveling on a duly marked bike lane, cyclist lane or hard shoulder; when to enter another road the motor vehicle turns to the right or left, in the permitted cases, and there is a cyclist in its vicinity and when traveling in a group, the first one has already started the crossing or has entered a roundabout.

In all other cases, the general rules on priority of passage between vehicles will be applicable.

It is also worth remembering Article 59 related to intersections, which establishes that “even when they enjoy right of way, no driver should access an intersection or a pedestrian or cyclist crossing if the traffic situation is such that , foreseeably, can be stopped in such a way that it impedes or obstructs cross-sectional circulation”.

With respect to the preference of a cyclist over a car at a zebra crossing, it would only have priority of passage in the event that the cyclist traveled on a properly marked bicycle lane or cyclist crossing, since if it is a crossing for pedestrians, and this is how it is signposted, the cyclist could not even cross it transversally, to make a turn or a U-turn, or cross to the opposite sidewalk, unless he got off the bike and took it on foot, in which case if he would enjoy priority because he would stop being a cyclist to become a pedestrian.