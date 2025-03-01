The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has called citizens this Saturday consult the road statement of roads Before making displacements because of yellow notices planned by the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) for snow accumulations in the central system and in the Oscense Pyrenees on Saturday night and the entire day on Sunday.

In this sense, in a statement, the DGT urges citizens to check the meteorological forecast and the state of the roads before undertaking and urges them to Have chainsin case its use was necessary to circulate, or carry winter or all time tires installed.

THE MOST ADVERSE PERIOD OF NEVADA It will begin on Saturday afternoon and will last throughout Sundayin a prolonged weekend in several autonomous communities due to the non -school days of the White Week, which have motivated a greater number of roads by road.

The areas in which it is planned to snow are the Central system (Ávila, Madrid, Segovia, Guadalajara, Soria and Salamanca), the province of Burgos and the Picos de Europa, as well as in the Pyrenees OscenseAlbarracín and the teacher in Teruel. Precipitation can affect the circulation not only of the regional and local roads, but also the high capacity roads, such as highways and highways.









The highways and highways that can be more affected by snow are The A-1 In the provinces of Madrid, Segovia and Burgos, A-6/AP-6 In the provinces of Madrid and Segovia, The AP-51 In the province of Ávila, The AP-61 In the province of Segovia, A-2 In the provinces of Guadalajara and Soria and The A-15 In the province of Soria.

The DGT reports in real time through several channels (informative newsletters in radio stations, on social networks, on its website and on the telephone 011) of the affected roads.

Possible measures

The DGT also warns of the possibility of adopting special measures in the event that snow or ice affects roads, such as restrictions on the circulation of heavy vehicles and those who do not have winter tires, all time or chains, limit the speed of circulation and ban advances, total preventive cuts and mandatory monitoring of alternative deviations.

In addition, the DGT calls to leave the left lane free to allow the passage of roads and quotes conservation vehicles, pre -attention to signaling in the variable message panels and the indications of the agents of the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard, Extreme Caution and know the colors of the snow and its circulation conditions.