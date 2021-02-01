The decor is neither glamorous nor exotic, it is a hangar of the 3/61 Poitou squadron, whose pilots, teams and aircraft are entirely dedicated to the transport of Special Forces. In front of the huge metal door, a platform was erected on Monday, February 1. In the center, the Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, on her right, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Lecointre, and on her left – much rarer in the media – the DGSE, Bernard Emié. We say the DGSE when we talk about the dDirector General of External Security. The DGSE when we talk about the service he heads, that is to say the General Directorate of External Security.





map of the Ministry of the Armed Forces on the presence of jihadists in the Sahel. (MINISTRY OF THE ARMIES)

Bernard Emié’s words are extremely rare. In this sense, it is precious. And to support the effect, the DGSE comments on some photos projected on a screen behind him: “You see this photo taken in March 2017 ? They are Iyad Ag Ghali and his four main lieutenants. They are the spiritual sons of Osama Bin Laden. They are assassins. Since 2017, three have been neutralized “.

“We provide the armies with very precise information on the way of life and the location of the terrorist leaders, the wells they use, the wadis and the adrars they frequent.” Bernard Emié, director of the DGSE to franceinfo

The DGSE evokes the successes in the Sahel, as in the Levant. In the Sahel, the disorganization of the two jihadist movements, the Islamic State in the greater Sahara (EIGS – Daseh), and the Rally for the Victory of Islam and Muslims (RVIM, or JNIM – Al Qaeda), by the “neutralization“of leaders, executives, recruiters. In the Levant, that is to say in Iraq and Syria, the”destruction of the proto-caliphate“from Daesh. But”the beast is still moving, continues Bernard Emié, despite the incessant efforts and the very hard fights“.





Document from the Ministry of the Armed Forces on Al Qaeda leaders in the Sahel. (MINISTRY OF THE ARMIES)

In the Levant, Daesh has gone underground, in an insurrectionary form, and is organizing executions, kidnappings and attacks. In the Sahel, the hunt for armed terrorist groups (this is military terminology) must prevent them from reconstituting their sanctuaries.

“The assumed objective of the Sahelian terrorists is to carry out attacks in the West, and in Europe in particular. September 11, 2001 was prepared in an Afghan valley. November 13, 2015 was conceived in the streets of Raqqa.” Bernard Emié, director of the DGSE to franceinfo

In the Sahel, explains the boss of the most important French intelligence service, both large-scale attacks and jihadist expansion are being prepared towards the Gulf of Guinea, towards Côte d’Ivoire and Benin. It is therefore at this moment that a close game is being played in West Africa. Without forgetting, recalls Bernard Emié, “Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Mozambique and Afghanistan“.