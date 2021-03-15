R.Alf Rangnick always has a plan. But it didn’t work out for this season. If it had turned out the way Rangnick had thought in 2019, he would now be a coach at AC Milan. And sports director. Or the other way around. At some point you can no longer say that exactly about Rangnick, once he has set about shaping a team and a club according to his ideas. At the beginning of 2020, his move to Milan, which was ailing at the time, seemed only a matter of form. Rangnick was already learning Italian. But then Corona came. When Italy was allowed to play again, Milan suddenly won one game after the other. The thing burst.

Milan’s winning streak, which thwarted his plans, has now made it possible for Rangnick to become the greatest hope in German football these days. Numerous experts and countless fans in the football country trust him without further ado to master the two greatest challenges of the past few years in German football. One: to bring the German Football Association (DFB) and its deeply fallen German national team back on the road to success as national coach. And the other: to breathe new life into the traditional club Schalke 04, which is in ruins. To restore one or the other German football institution to its former glory would crown every life’s work in sport.

Probably too competent for the DFB

But the way things are after coach Joachim Löw’s resignation last Tuesday and the next Schalke bankruptcy this Saturday at 5-0 in Wolfsburg, only the long-suffering Schalke supporters can hope for a renaissance under Rangnick. Because according to information from the FAZ, the DFB is not interested in working with Rangnick. The association and the DFB director Oliver Bierhoff, who is responsible for this matter and who do not want to officially comment on candidates, have not yet contacted Rangnick.

Bierhoff had announced at the DFB press conference on Thursday that he had already made a few talks after the 0: 6 in Spain last November, but one with Rangnick was not among them, although there should have been signs. A message from Bierhoff reached Rangnick: not wanted by the DFB.



Nice memories: Oliver Bierhoff (left) and Hansi Flick (center) can be cheered after winning the World Cup title in Berlin in 2014.

Image: Imago





At Schalke, on the other hand, many fans long for the return of the former coach – and put pressure. “Pro new beginning, pro Rangnick” was written on a poster in the Wolfsburg stadium. Tens of thousands of supporters have also signed a petition calling for Rangnicks to join the designated relegated team. The affection between Schalke and Rangnick is based on mutuality anyway – and also on his feeling that he can do a job at Schalke that he has not yet done.

Between his engagements with the patron and corporate clubs TSG Hoffenheim and RB Salzburg / Leipzig, Rangnick was a coach at Schalke for the second time from March 11 to September 22, 2011. But at that time he terminated his contract because of burnouts, he had reached a low point in his career. Rangnick has never forgotten the emotionality that he experienced at this great traditional club, including winning the cup. And let go.

At Schalke only under certain conditions

The biggest obstacle in the commitment of Rangnick is currently a dispute within the club’s top. However, this is not ignited by the fundamental question of whether Rangnick is a suitable candidate for this job. The conflict arose because a group of influential supporters of Schalke 04 from business and politics gave the return signal, which is now causing conflict within the supervisory board.