The co-chair of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alice Weidelhas been the subject of criticism after referring to the referendum that led to Brexit (the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union) as “a model for Germany” in the event that the community bloc is not reformed with fewer powers for the Commission European and more for the Member States.

“Brexit is a welfare killer and not a success. Every child on the island knows that. A 'dexit' would harm Germany more than Brexit would harm the United Kingdom,” said MP Torsten Frei, of the Christian Democratic Union ( CDU) commenting on the idea formulated by Weidel in an interview with the Financial Times.

'Dexit', in fact, is what the proposal to leave the bloc is known in Germany, adapting the abbreviation 'brexit' (Britain and exit).

In the interview, Weidel says that the AfD will fight for a reform of the EU by eliminating what she considers democratic “deficits” such as the power held by the European Commission (EC), which she describes as “an unelected Executive.”

“If that reform were not possible, if we cannot return sovereignty to the Member States, then citizens would have to decide the same as the United Kingdom and we would have a referendum on dexit,” he said. The Brexit referendum, according to Weidel, can be a model for his country.

On January 20, there were protests in Germany against radical parties.

In Germany, a referendum on leaving the EU is not constitutionally possible, but the AfD in its program proposes opening a way for it.

“It is the right of every people to vote on whether to remain in the EU, the Monetary Union and other supranational projects. It is a right that the governing parties have denied us in Germany for decades,” the program says.

For a reform in this sense, a two-thirds majority in parliament would be needed, which the AfD is very far from, despite the fact that it is currently flying high in the polls in which it occupies second place at the federal level, behind the conservative bloc. formed by the CDU and the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), which form a joint parliamentary group.

The Secretary of State at the Ministry of Economy, Franziska Brantner, has warned that a 'dexit' would threaten the pillars of German well-being.

“The AfD idea threatens the pillars of German well-being. The European market is basic to our economic success as an exporting nation,” Brantner said. Liberal MP Mariae-Agnes Stark-Zimmermann also warns against the economic consequences of a dexit.

“The AfD maintains its conviction that what is bad for Germany benefits them as a party,” he said on social network X. “Just as Brexit was not a good idea, dexit would be economic ruin for Germany.” , he added. The AfD's anti-EU stance is not new.

Already at the last congress the party leader in Thuringia, Björn Höcke, said that “the European Union has to die so that the real Europe can live.” The supermarket chain Edeka joined the criticism of AfD, showing in a video posted on social networks how empty the shelves would be without foreign products.

