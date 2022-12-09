You know a possession horror movie where you’re afraid they have all the clichés of possession horror movies, but they have an ounce of originality so maybe they don’t really have those clichés but they really do? Here, this is The eyes of the devil, available at the Cinema. Horror movie Lions Gate of 2022 of Daniel Stamm (no one knows who he is) with Jackie Bayers (idem), Christian Navarro (the Tony of 13 Reasons Why) e Colin Salmon (the “The One” of the former Resident Evil).

Let’s explain better. Devil’s Eyes is about the work that the Vatican performs daily to ward off demonic possessions of human beings, and immediately the film makes something very interesting and different from the usual clear: not all possessions are true possessions. People often suffer from psychic problems that manifest themselves as the possessions themselves. It is therefore a concerted effort by psychologists and psychiatrists to understand what it is and only in extreme cases, the probably true ones, do we resort to exorcists. However, exorcists must be trained by the Vatican, after the great increase in cases of alleged possession in recent years, even outside the Vatican itself. And this is where our characters come into play.

The eyes of the devil, already seen

Sister Ann is a young nun with a troubled past (because of her mother) who works in a center where more or less young priests learn the art of exorcism. It is reserved only for Priests, but Ann proves to be very interested in the subject, willing to study it. Her experience with a little girl admitted to the Institute is convincing Father Quinn, the teacher, to welcome her into his class and to protect her. Ann is in too much of a hurry to learn and along with Father Dante (Christian Navarro) takes longer steps than his legs e she gets into trouble where she has to be helped by someone far more experienced than herself. In short, the interesting part of the story has long since passed, because the second half of the film will be a succession of scenes already seen in a thousand other cases, surrounded by badly thought out dialogues and not pumped up by dubbing, plus a technical sector that does not excel nowhere. The pathos of some scenes, helped by the music that is not always obvious, in fact there is, but that’s not enough. It’s not enough at all, since we can’t find anything technical that affects e anything interesting in a plot that becomes obvious and predictable, up to the ending that anyone could have written. In short, a film that we will not remember, if not for the good unexploited basis on which it could have stood.