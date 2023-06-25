Thanks to Steam Next Festwe were able to step into the shoes of a samurai named Kim Rip and with him, we will move in the dystopian world made up of samurai and alien-like technologies in The Devil Within: Satgat. After the arrival of a mysterious tower named Ebon Stingthe world experienced a period of prosperity but it was an apparent calm because demons and ailments sprang from that tower.

People changed and there was a war in which the general Hong Sang was sent, together with our hero there Royal Guard Kim Rip, at a time of this tower to eliminate it. The General however betrayed and condemned Kim Rip to oblivion, were it not that he was saved by a mysterious woman.

The man immediately realized that he too was prey to demons and decided to exploit them for his revenge. The metroidvania-style title, The Devil Within: Satgat, allows us to unlock several ability for Kim Rip each linked to a demon and basically they will be:

Cruelty : Allows you to gain additional attacks and unlock new sword skills

: Allows you to gain additional attacks and unlock new sword skills Force : Allows you to gain more energy and unlock defensive skills.

: Allows you to gain more energy and unlock defensive skills. Aggression : Allows, like strength, to increase energy but unlocks more offensive skills than the other.

: Allows, like strength, to increase energy but unlocks more offensive skills than the other. Caution: Gain additional hit points and improved dodging skills.

The gameplay aims to make us fight with a white weapon, rewarding parries, dodges and combinations of the two with temporary skills capable of detonating everything around us. The skill tree it will then allow you to enhance various factors of these skills.

There are three inventory slots: the armour, the white weapon and even the space for a firearm which however does not count, at least for the moment, an enormous quantity of bullets; each weapon is useful in combat and firearms are excellent for weakening the enemy and allowing the approach with the white weapon to be even more effective.

The Devil Within: Satgat it looks like a great metroidvania and we can’t wait for it to come out later this year.