Thank you Steam Next Festwith one of the many demos available to players, we were able to step into the shoes of a warrior named Kim Ripand with him we will move into the dystopian world made up of samurai and alien-like technologies in The Devil Within: Satgat.

After the arrival of a mysterious tower named Ebon Sting, the world experienced a period of prosperity. However it was an apparent calm, because demons and ailments sprang from that tower.

People changed, and there was a war in which the general Hong Sang was sent, together with the Royal Guard Kim Rip (our protagonist), to this tower to eliminate its threat. However, the General betrayed, and condemned Kim Rip to oblivion, However, Kim was saved by a mysterious woman… The man immediately realized that he too was prey to demons and decided to exploit them for his revenge.

The Devil Within: Satgat is a metroidvania-style title, which allows us to unlock different ability for Kim Rip, each linked to a demon. These will be:

Cruelty : Allows you to gain additional attacks and unlock new sword skills.

: Allows you to gain additional attacks and unlock new sword skills. Force : Allows you to gain more energy and unlock defensive skills.

: Allows you to gain more energy and unlock defensive skills. Aggression : Allows as the strength to increase energy, but unlocks offensive skills over the other.

: Allows as the strength to increase energy, but unlocks offensive skills over the other. Caution: Gain additional hit points and improved dodging skills.

The gameplay aims to make us fight with a white weapon, rewarding parries, dodges, and combinations of the two with temporary skills, capable of detonating everything around us. The skill tree it will then allow you to enhance various factors of these skills.

There are three inventory slots: the armour, the white weapon and even the space for a firearm which however does not count – at least for the moment – ​​an enormous quantity of bullets. Each weapon is useful in combat, and firearms are excellent for weakening the enemy and making the approach with a white weapon even more effective.

The Devil Within: Satgat looks like a very good metroidvania, and we can’t wait for it to come out in its final version by the end of the year.