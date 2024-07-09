There are movies that remain for posterity in pop culture, among the most iconic that people have put on the pedestal are Mean Girls, Jurassic Park, Freaky Friday, The Princess Diariesbut above all, The Devil Wears Pradawhich managed to impact due to the great moments of Meryl Streep in the same. For this reason, a sequel has been requested for years, and it seems that the wishes have been heard, since this second part is already in the production process.

As mentioned by media such as Variety, Disney is creating the sequel to the hit 2006 film starring Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, the editor of fashion magazines Runway, with Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt as his assistants Andrea Sachs and Emily Charlton.

Reports say that the screenwriter of the original, Aline Brosh McKenna (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Your Place or Mine”) is in talks to rewrite. It’s unclear who from the original cast will return, but the story reportedly follows Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and comes to grips with the character of Bluntnow a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars. The best thing is that at least Meryl it’s confirmed.

Here is the description of the film:

The Devil Wears Prada is a 2006 American comedy-drama film directed by David Frankel and based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger. The film stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. The story follows Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), a recent journalism graduate who lands a job as personal assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the powerful and feared editor-in-chief of the fictional fashion magazine Runway. Although Andy initially despises the superficial, glamorous world of fashion, she soon realizes that her job has deeper implications for her career and personal life. It combines humour and drama to offer a scathing and entertaining critique of the world of fashion and professional demands, remaining relevant and popular since its launch.

Remember that if you haven’t seen the first part, it is available on streaming services.

Via: Variety

Author’s note: It will be a big deal for the film industry, let’s just hope they don’t screw things up like they do with every sequel that is released after many years apart.