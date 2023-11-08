The Devil Wears Prada: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Wednesday 8 November 2023, at 9.45pm on Canale 5, The Devil Wears Prada, a 2006 film directed by David Frankel, whose subject is based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Andy Sachs is a recent graduate looking for work, just arrived in New York. She would like to be a journalist and she has no shortage of talent: so she decides to go to an interview for the coveted role of second assistant to Miranda Priestly, the influential and tyrannical director of the fashion magazine Runway. Andy, however, does not have the slightest inclination for fashion, nor does she hide all her ignorance about her: Miranda quickly dismisses her, but then she changes her mind after Andy tells her that she is very smart and determined. Andy’s goal is to gain experience for his resume so he can pursue a career as a journalist in the future. Emily, Miranda’s first assistant, who among other things never misses the opportunity to mock her, explains her tasks to her: answering the phone and carrying out her errands. On the first day Andrea suffers humiliation from Miranda in front of everyone: the director points out that she has no perception of the place where she is, demolishing her beliefs regarding the impact of the fashion world on the questionable choices of her clothes. That same evening the girl lets off steam with her boyfriend Nate, an assistant chef, and she reiterates her intention to resist for a year. In the following weeks Andy continues to carry out errands, especially Miranda’s personal ones, subjecting himself to her harassment.

The Devil Wears Prada: the cast

We have seen the plot of The Devil Wears Prada, but what is the complete cast of the film broadcast on Canale 5? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Meryl Streep: Miranda Priestly

Anne Hathaway: Andrea “Andy” Sachs

Emily Blunt: Emily Charlton

Stanley Tucci: Nigel

Adrian Grenier: Nate

Simon Baker: Christian Thompson

Tracie ThomsLily

Rich Sommer: Doug

Daniel SunjataJames Holt

David Marshall Grant: Richard Sachs

Tibor Feldman: Irv Ravitz

Jimena Hoyos Seigner: Lucia

Rebecca MaderJocelyn

Stéphanie Szostak: Jacqueline Follet

Gisele Bündchen: Serena

Heidi Klum: Herself

Valentino Garavani: Himself

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Devil Wears Prada live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 8 November 2023 – at 9.45pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.