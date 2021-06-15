The cast and crew of the popular 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada, met at an event organized by Entertainment Weekly to commemorate the 15th anniversary of its premiere.

Throughout the conversation, director David Frankel alongside Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and others shared their experiences filming the film, as well as discussing the social relevance of its plot today.

The real villain of The Devil wears fashion

Among all the comments, perhaps the most anticipated moment by the fans was when they talked about the real villain of the film . As fans always debated on social media, Nate, the character played by Adrian Grenier, was recognized as the antagonist of the story.

“Nate hadn’t grown up, but Andy had. I didn’t understand it at the time, but over the years you understand why. I was just as immature as he was at the time, so I couldn’t see his flaws. She needed more from life, and she was getting it. He couldn’t support her like his girlfriend needed him, because he was a hurt and fragile boy.”Grenier explained.

For her part, Anne Hathaway pointed out that although he was a bit immature, he could understand where Nate’s insecurity was coming from in the plot. “I don’t think everyone is completely honest with themselves, but who is? We have all been immature at different times. We have to live, let live and do the best we can with our things, “said the actress.

In The devil wears Prada, Nate is the boyfriend of Andy Sachs (Hathaway), a chef who finally separates from the protagonist by claiming that he became a person ruled by his boss and that he gives more importance to his work than to his Romance.

Relive the meeting of The Devil Wears Fashion

The Devil Wears Fashion is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, inspired by the time when the author worked alongside Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.