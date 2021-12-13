Many months have passed since the announcement of the Season 2 of the anime The Devil is a Part-Timer!, but finally the time has come to receive some news. The event Dengeki Bunko Winter Festival Online 2021 saw the release of a second season promotional video, called The Devil is a Part-Timer !! (with two exclamation marks), and it has been revealed that this will begin airing at July 2022.

Among the new additions of the cast of voice actors we will find Hina Kino as Alas Ramus, a mysterious girl born from an apple. On the staff side, however, there will be some changes: Daisuke Tsukushi (Isekai Cheat Magician, Girl Friend Note) And Studio 3Hz will replace Naoto Hosoda and the study White Fox, with Masahiro Yokotani, Ryosuke Nakanishi, Akemi Tejima (Wish), Jin Aketagawa And Lantis back in their respective roles as screenplay supervisor, composer, color key artist, and music production company. The character designer Yūdai Iino and the animation director Yoshihiro Takeda will replace Atsushi Ikariya, who in the first season held both roles.