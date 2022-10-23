Yesterday America Y Toluca They faced each other on the field of the Azteca Stadium in the second leg of the semifinals of the 2022 Opening Tournament.
The match began with an Americanist steamroller turned upside down, although the lock placed by Toluca in the lower part, as well as the constant saves by goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, prevented the scoring from opening.
It was at minute 30′ when soccer player Luis Fuentes arrived late for an action, which would ultimately cause the corner kick where the defender Jorge Torres Nile He threw himself into the area to connect the ball with his chest and put the first of the night in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.
Though the taste would be short-lived for the scarlets. At 35 ‘, Luis Fuentes himself cleaned up his mistake and sent a precise cross down the side, so that Alexander Zendejas appeared to hit a precise header and score the equalizer.
From that moment the tone of the meeting was the same. The azulcremas were focused on the front with the sole intention of putting the second of the night that would give them the pass to the grand final of the contest. Although the reds were well ordered and so they went to rest.
Already for the complementary part, America continued with the firm intention of getting the goal with which he would sentence the game, however, Toluca He didn’t give in and continued to do the defensive work correctly and Tiago Volpi’s saves continued. Desperation began to appear in the blue-creams and time continued to pass.
At minute 92′, Henry Martin made a good play to score the goal that made Azteca vibrate and with which they would reach one more final; however, the VAR determined that the striker was clearly ahead, so the score remained 1-1.
That was how the whistler Adonai Escobedo whistled the final whistle after 10 minutes of compensation, so that Toluca left America out by a global score of 3-2. Those from Coapa scored 38 goals in the regular phase of the competition and ended up being one away from glory.
