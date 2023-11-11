Do you have a smart television at home? A voice assistant? A refrigerator or a washing machine connected to the network? Or those latest generation light bulbs that can be synchronized with the music player or TV to change the lighting depending on the movie being watched? All of these devices talk to each other and we should care about what they tell each other. Research has shown to what extent the ‘Internet of Things’ – the name given to the massive interconnection of digital devices – suffers from security and privacy. «When we think about what happens between the walls of our homes, we tend to believe that it is a safe and private place. In fact, we have found that smart devices in our homes are breaking the veil of trust and privacy in ways that allow virtually any company to learn what devices are in our home, know when we are home, and where that home is. , says Professor David Choffnes, one of the authors of the research. “They constantly watch and monitor us,” adds Juan Tapiador, a Computer Science professor at the Carlos III University who participated in the study.

At the end of last year, a study by the German market research and consulting company IoT Analytics estimated that there were 14.3 billion devices connected to the network and expected that number to practically double by 2027. Many of them are in our homes. When one of these joins our home’s Wi-Fi network, it recognizes other devices and obtains information from them. The exchange of data is carried out without our knowledge or is included in the terms and conditions contracts that practically no one reads because of how cumbersome they are and because of the rush we have to get them to start working. «The fewer questions a device asks you, the sooner it goes into operation. Usability and security do not go hand in hand,” emphasizes Eduardo Jacob, professor of Electronic Engineering at the University of the Basque Country. «The business model also intervenes here. Many of these devices have low prices because monetization comes later, when they collect information about us that is translated into ads,” adds Tapiador.

What data do they get?



The researchers carried out the test in a laboratory room with 93 of these ‘gadgets’ and saw that they generated a trail or footprint similar to that produced with our mobile phones and social networks. It’s not that they pick up our conversations and messages. Neither do mobile phones, despite what is often thought. «In Spain it has only been shown that one application was listening to us. It was an app from the football league to combat piracy. From a technical point of view it is very difficult and not worth it. They already obtain enough information in much simpler ways,” explains the expert from the Madrid university.

It is rather more technical data such as the MAC MAC address, the unique identifier that manufacturers give to each device. “They are a series of numbers and letters in which the first half specifies the manufacturer,” explains Jacob. «And knowing this, it can be deduced whether a household has more or less purchasing power. Having top brand devices is not the same as having second or third level devices,” highlights Borja Sanz. They can also know who enters our home and when they do so. All they have to do is connect to our network with their smartphones. Aside from the security problem it poses, it also serves for so-called ‘commercial surveillance’, the massive sending of increasingly personalized advertising. We already receive ads on our phones with searches we have done. Or with a search that someone we have been with has done. «It is enough to have the Bluetooth connected. “Phones are a box full of sensors that communicate with each other,” reveals Tapiador. “Advertisements aimed at homes have not yet arrived, but they could already do so,” the expert emphasizes.

The most common devices



What can we do?



Knowing all this, what can we do? «The ideal is that we wouldn’t have to do anything. It is not reasonable that the average citizen should have to know how this technology works. Regulatory processes should be improved and gadgets labeled as is done with food. It is already done with some applications, which indicate their level of privacy,” explains Tapiador. «The most sensible thing would be to read the conditions of use, but it is complicated. We have to find a balance between using these devices and knowing that they share information,” says Sanz. “On a technical level there are more secure internet protocols such as IPv6 – the most used now is IPv4 – but we have to be aware that everything we do leaves its mark,” concludes Jacob.