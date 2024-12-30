Christmas is a time of surprises and, among the most popular gifts, electronic devices have established themselves as one of the preferred options for Spaniards. With the rise of technology, the options have expanded greatly and we have a multitude of gadgets from which to choose.

Smart devices such as watches, wireless headphones, tablets and video game consoles top wish lists. In addition, e-books and subscriptions to online platforms streaming They are increasingly popular for those seeking digital experiences.

So, Technological devices have revolutionized the way we experience Christmasproviding a new dimension of comfort, entertainment and connectivity during the holidays. And this is corroborated by a study carried out by PcComponentes, ‘From the digital user to the hyperconnected society’, carried out in collaboration with the URJC, where 40% of Spaniards acknowledged that they resort to technology as a gift at Christmas to get it right.

The devices that are given the most at Christmas

When purchasing products tech There is a wide range of options to choose from. Each person’s tastes and preferences determine what their ideal gift may be—and also their budget.

The PcComponentes study reveals that gadgets as smartphonesheadphones or tablets They are the kings of Christmassince 23% of those surveyed affirm that they are their choice for gifts. Likewise, we Spaniards also value our personal care and technology plays a primary role in relation to physical and mental health care.

The number of technological devices that Spaniards have in their homes continues to increase. 42% of citizens claim to have 7 or more gadgets.

The growth of the technological ecosystem that is part of our daily lives is evident with the entry of massage guns, shavers, exercise bikesamong others, in Christmas letters. Products that a few years ago we did not conceive in our homes and that this year are positioned as the second most selected option to give as gifts for 8% of the population.

Finally, lovers of gaming continue to take advantage of this time of year to get the latest video game releases, consoles or peripherals. 7% of those surveyed give these types of products as gifts.





