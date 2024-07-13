The first is probably the most important series of electronic role-playing games ever for the genre, at least on a historical level. It is currently in the hands of Electronic Arts, which is exploiting it poorly and little (only Ultima Online is still active and there are no new chapters on the horizon). The Fallout series should be more familiar to you: it is in the hands of Bethesda, therefore Microsoft, which over the years has not failed to release new games (even a very successful TV series, as you know).

Swen Vincke, the CEO of Larian Studios, to whom we owe the Divinity series and the recent Baldurs Gate 3 has always been very open about his tastes and recently stated that if he could, would love to work on two very famous video game series: Ultima and Fallout .

Don’t let us fool ourselves

Vincke touched on the subject in an interview with Edge magazine, published in their latest issue, the 400th, where he said he had big ambitions for the studio and that there were only three games he thought could achieve them.

The Divinity are fantastic and have a lot of weight among RPG fans, but they don’t have the same brand recognition of Baldur’s Gate and, more generally, of Dungeons & Dragons. Vincke thought that getting the rights to work on an established property like that would work for Larian on two levels: attract talent and allow the studio to get into the big leagues, so to speak.

“I felt like there was a glass ceiling that we couldn’t break unless we had AAA production values, budgets, marketing, all the AAA stuff,” Vincke said. And only a few big-brand games could break through.

“It could have been Ultima, it could have been Fallout, it could have been Baldur’s Gate“, he said. “There wasn’t much to choose from.” Baldur’s Gate was apparently Larian’s first choice. Vincke said that Larian’s very first project, The Lady, The Mage, and The Knight, which was ultimately cancelled, was in development around the same time as the original Baldur’s Gate, and at one point a fan attempted to connect the two studios (not as easy as it is in the late ’90s, given the geographical distance between Larian Studios and BioWare), but the effort was thwarted by Larian’s publisher who feared for its trade secrets.

Vincke also talked about how Larian almost lost the license for Baldur’s Gate. The studio had to produce a design document for the game while it was busy finishing work on Divinity: Original Sin 2, with “really bad” results, as the executive admitted and as noted by Wizards of the Coast, which sent it back. Larian then asked the publisher of Dungeons and Dragons for an extension to finish work on Divinity: Original Sin 2 and then focus on the Baldur’s Gate 3 project. The result is what we all got to play.

Would you like to see a new Ultima or Fallout from Larian Studios? You can answer yes or lie.you choose.