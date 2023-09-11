The issue of development of the Arctic zone is global in nature, all its stages will be implemented. This was stated on September 11 during the session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) “Trade and logistics centers in the Arctic: a new opportunity for the development of northern and Arctic territories,” said Maxim Dankin, director of the department for the development of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation and the implementation of infrastructure projects of the Ministry for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic.

He recalled that the key strategy and framework of state policy were approved by the president in 2020.

“The strategy was signed until 2035. Three stages of the strategy: until 2024, stages are being implemented that trigger many mechanisms,” he emphasized.

Dankin continued that the mechanisms will be updated from 2025, they will begin to work in full, since a pilot implementation project has already begun for a number of instruments.

“For example, it is associated with the development of key stronghold settlements. The President gave instructions only this year, and we are now forming this list, and by next year we will already be ready to formulate it,” he explained.

The speaker also clarified that the Arctic now creates one fifth of Russia’s income, and even more. The Arctic zone of the Russian Federation has collected a large amount of mineral resources that affect the well-being of not only the Arctic zone itself, but also the entire country as a whole.

“What is important is that global economic projects are being implemented here. Take the Northern Sea Route infrastructure project alone – this is one of the largest strategically important projects in our country,” he continued.

The authorities will try to launch those mechanisms that improve the quality of life of northerners and the local population, Dankin concluded.

Earlier at the EEF, the special representative of the Russian President on environmental issues, ecology and transport, Sergei Ivanov, at the session “World Transport Northern Route” indicated that the role of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) for the population of the Russian Federation is enormous, but there is still a lot of work to be done in this direction. He clarified that a climate change monitoring system is being created and climate testing sites are being constructed.

Earlier, on August 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to set a rate of 2% for young families purchasing housing in the Arctic zone. He announced the extension of preferential mortgage conditions to the Arctic zone back in July during a meeting on the development of closed administrative-territorial entities and Arctic cities.

The President pointed out that the Arctic zone is strategically important for the Russian Federation from the point of view of defense and security.