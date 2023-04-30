The development of Vartiokylä | Residents of the Pientalo area are afraid of the city’s plans: “It looks like a massive change”

The city of Helsinki is planning major changes to the small house area along Itäväylä in Vartiokylä.

Helsinki the city’s plan to transform the eastern part of Itäväylä into a so-called boulevard city terrifies the residents of Vartiokylä.

The new planning principles would make it possible to build, among other things, new apartments for a maximum of about five thousand people on a three-kilometer stretch on both sides of Itäväylä.

Roughly the same number of people now live in the planning area dominated by small houses, which stretches from the Puotila metro station to the intersection of Itäväylä and Kallvikintie.

The planning principles guide the area’s further planning, station planning, and traffic and street planning. Helsinki’s politicians will discuss planning principles at the Urban Environment Committee in a little more than a week on Tuesday.

The government chairman Jaana Ravantti The Vartio- ja Mellunkylä private home association feels that the plans are too ambitious.

“The intention is not to oppose the reforms, but in the eyes of the residents, this does look like a very massive change to a traditional area of ​​small houses,” Ravantti says.

“Especially at the beginning of Itäväylä, very dense construction is planned, almost with the efficiency of Jätkäsaari. The residents are scared.”

According to Ravanti, the city has now dressed up the Vartiokylä supplementary construction plan as a beautiful idea of ​​a city boulevard, even though, for example, no decisions have been made about the light rail road mentioned in the plans.

“ “The lack of visibility in the city of Helsinki makes me angry.”

City has assured that the identity of the small house area will be preserved despite the construction of apartment buildings.

Ravantti disagrees.

“The construction of high-rise buildings is by no means suitable for an old area of ​​small houses. It breaks the village-like community and atmosphere.”

This is also how someone who has lived in Vartiokylä for almost twenty years sees it Prisca Leclerc. According to him, residents have been following the city’s plans with concern.

Leclerc wonders how the spirit of the current peaceful garden city can be preserved in the future if a high-rise apartment building rises next to the front-line man’s house.

The eastern part of Itäväylä will be transformed into a city boulevard in the plans of the city of Helsinki.

Residents also makes me think about how the uncertainty caused by the plans in the area affects the value of the apartments and the sales possibilities.

“And is it worth renovating the house if it is cashed out,” Leclerc ponders.

According to Ravanti, concern for the city’s own home located on a leased plot has not been eased by the fact that the office holders have given conflicting information about whether the city will renew the expiring leases on the plots.

Questions are also raised about the lack of kindergarten and school places.

“The plans do not include places for a new school or kindergartens. When there are no empty lots, families with children worry about where their children will go to school if the population doubles.”

The map shows the eastern boulevard city planning area.

Leclerc considers the city’s activities to be short-sighted. He warns that decisions may be regretted later.

“The lack of visibility in the city of Helsinki makes me angry. It seems that important cultural values ​​are not seen and different residential areas are not valued. We just want to pack more people,” he says.

“After 30 years, we may cry about why such peaceful areas have been ruined.”

Leclerc himself says that he once moved to Vartiokylä from downtown Iso Roobertinkatu because he specifically wanted space and peace.