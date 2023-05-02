Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The activities of the second edition of the UAE League Development Forum, which was organized by the Professional League, concluded over two days, at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of representatives of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA), the European Football Association (UEFA) and the Asian Football Confederation, and with the participation of lecturers. International in various disciplines, in addition to representatives of professional clubs and media representatives.

The closing day witnessed the presence of Abdullah Nasser Al-Junaibi, President of the Professional League, and members of the Board of Directors, as well as experts from the Asian and European Confederations, and representatives of professional clubs.

The sessions opened with a presentation on integrity in football, presented by Benoit Pasquier, arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), legal advisor to the AFC, Deputy Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee and the Ethics Committee, in which he dealt with efforts to combat match manipulation, and standards for dealing with various social media, With regard to information leakage, and other factors that are subject to strict control in various leagues, Benoit also praised the efforts of the UAE Professional League, in adhering to the highest standards of integrity and transparency, as well as the UAE Professional League, as the league was one of the first associations in Asia, in supporting integrity efforts in football, preventing match-fixing, and other implications thereof.

In the second session of the forum’s last day, Elliot Arthur Worsop, an expert in sustainability in football, gave a comprehensive presentation on sustainability in football, the relationship of sustainability to efforts to support combating climate change, the importance of preserving the future of the game, and linking it to the effects of climate change, being a football fan Around the world, it is easy to reach and send messages about combating climate change and preserving the environment by clubs and associations.

Elliott touched on a model that is considered one of the most successful models around the world, which is Manchester City, the English Premier League champion. Elliott explained that the City management preceded the world’s clubs in caring for the environment, supporting sustainability efforts, and linking it to football, and touched on the efforts of the UAE in general as well, praising the UAE. As the first country to have an integrated city that takes into account the standards of preserving the environment and sustainability, it is Masdar City.

The session concluded with a presentation of the commercial and marketing development of clubs, presented by David Cook, Chief Commercial Officer of Nottingham Forest Club, President and CEO of Dunfermline Club, during which he highlighted the efforts of clubs around the world, and in the most famous leagues, to increase revenues, and the most prominent examples that can be implemented in the league Emirati, to link the masses to the clubs, attract them to the stands, and the need to exploit the clubs’ brands, to increase their income from sales and others.